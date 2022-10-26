Brownsville PUB customers demand answers at first board meeting since release of forensic audit

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced Monday night after an hours-long closed-door session it will conduct a review of the forensic audit that alleges customers were charged $118 million for a project that never came to fruition.

In a prepared statement, BPUB Chair Sandra Saenz claimed there are factual issues in the audit, and announced the board will conduct an expedited review of the audit internally or with the help of outside professionals.

"We understand and we feel the tremendous concern conveyed to Brownsville Public Utilities Board by the public," Saenz said. "So, once we have taken the above steps, we aim to engage with the City to address in an expedited fashion the mistakes that were made, the root causes, and make whatever structural and/or personnel changes that are needed to ensure the Brownsville Public Utilities ship returns quickly without delay to its core mission and the major challenges we and the entire utility industry are facing.

Hours before the announcement, BPUB customers spoke out against the board during the public portion of the meeting.

"Demanding that the PUB board take some action and fire John Bruciak,” said Brownsville PUB customer Mary Helen Flores.

Others called for the immediate refund of any money still left over from the $118 million in extra charges.

“Because clearly, they went to nowhere, just to enrich other people and make the community even poorer,” said another BPUB customer. “We have people that can't even make their bills at the moment."

For Mary Helen Flores, a lifelong Brownsville resident, action from the PUB board is necessary.

“He's a liar,” Flores said. “He's lied to the city commission; he's lied to the PUB board and the audit states that very clearly.”

Flores is also calling on Brownsville commissioners to change city rules to have more oversight over the utility board and its management, but she and others like Susan Ruvalcaba think above all, law enforcement needs to get involved.

"I demand that the authorities be notified to identify any criminal violations in regards to the persons identified in this audit,” said Ruvalcaba.

Flores says if nothing happens and no one is held accountable, people like her will question the integrity of the board. She and others are already questioning the current high prices for energy.

"I suspect based on this audit that the way they're billing us is also inflated and not fair," Flores said.

According to the audit, about $118 million were funneled toward the doomed project. The audit also found that $30.9 million was already spent by Brownsville PUB.