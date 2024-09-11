Brownsville residents express concern over dry Resaca

The resaca near the Brownsville Events Center is experiencing lower water level issues, according to residents living in the area.

A resident who can see the Resaca from his backyard said he was surprised to see the water level so low after his neighborhood flooded last week.

"Most of the other neighbors they call because last week we had a flood and now it's empty. So I don't know the issue of what's going on there,” Israel Gutierrez said. “I hope we have an answer for it.”

Armando Gutierrez, Brownsville’s director of engineering and public works, said last week’s storm damaged the flood gate.

"The storm that came in it was excessive went over the dam and eventually eroded the dam, so once the water started receding down there was nothing to hold back the water,” Gutierrez said. “The gate was damaged, the dam was gone."

The PR coordinator for the Brownsville Public Utilities Board says they are working with Cameron County Drainage District 1 to help them fill the resaca back up.