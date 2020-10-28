Brownsville residents protest against Migrant Protection Protocols program

Brownsville protesters and migrants are now calling for an end to the "Remain in Mexico" Program.

Will McCorkle, a professor of education said some migrants have been waiting in Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols Program for over a year.

Under The Migrant Protection Protocols Program (also known as the "Remain in Mexico" Program), anyone seeking admission to the U.S. without proper documentation must remain in Mexico until their asylum case hearing.

"They're just desperate to change the situation even if it means having to cross illegally, even if it means they have to send their kids across, they're willing to do whatever because the situation is so dire," McCorkle said.

Watch the video for the full story.