Brownsville residents want trash pilling up in their neighborhood to be cleared
Brownsville residents are asking for their brush, old furniture and trash pilling up in their neighborhood to be cleared out.
Brownsville Resident Francisco Valdez said that sort of scheduled pick up is often forgotten during his area's scheduled week.
"Whenever we call them they come to pick up the bulky items outside the schedule time, but this time I've been calling and they haven't come," Valdez said.
