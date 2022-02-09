Bullet Still Lodged in Cameron Co. Toddlers Back amid Recovery, Removal Scheduled

BROWNSVILLE – A 2-year-old hit by a stray bullet on New Year’s is now recovering at home.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 10 minutes into the New Year. The bullet hit the toddler in the back while he was playing on his front porch.

Family members rushed the child to the hospital around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office say the bullet is still in the boy’s back. Chief Deputy Gus Reyna says the bullet is a key part of the investigation.

