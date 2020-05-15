Cameron Co. DA: Hot Checks Not Used as Much, but Businesses Still Stay Wary

BROWNSVILLE – The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office says fewer people are writing checks.

They say owners should always be wary of hot checks.

Cameron County DA Luis Saenz says the office is not taking in as many cases as they used to for the crime.

“I think in this day and age when someone writes you a check there's a 50/50 chance that check is not going to be any good. So again, in the business community, it's your call but writing a check is a red flag that, that check might not be any good,” explained Saenz.

The district attorney says the will still take hot check cases on a case-by-case basis.

He added business owners should watch out for checks that come from a new pack, are from out of town or made in big amounts.