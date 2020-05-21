Cameron County commissioners give bundles of food to seniors

Senior citizens in Cameron County on Tuesday were given free food packages as a courtesy of the county commissioners.

Hundreds of seniors drove through the Precinct 4 warehouse to get bundles of food.

Cameron County Commissioner Gus Ruiz says private to public partnerships were key to make the food distribution event happen.

Anyone who would like to donate to help the next food giveaway can contact Ruiz’s office at 956-427-8069.

