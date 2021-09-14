Cameron County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths, 107 positive cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths and 107 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, eight men and two women over the age of 30 died as a result of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,806 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Wednesday, 11 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 31 people 18 people 17 people 17 people 11 people 9 people 4 people

Since the pandemic began, 50,403 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 45,977 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 75.74% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.