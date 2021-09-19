Cameron County reports 11 coronavirus-related deaths, 92 positive cases

Cameron County on Friday reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths and 92 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, of the 11 deaths, nine were not fully vaccinated against the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,876 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the 92 new cases reported Thursday, 62 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 30 people 17 people 16 people 16 people 6 people 4 people 3 people

Since the pandemic began, 51,310 people have tested positive for the virus in the county. A total of 47,050 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 77.73% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.