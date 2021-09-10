Cameron County Tuesday COVID-19 numbers

Cameron County on Tuesday crossed the 50,000 mark in total reported COVID-19 cases as the county's public health department reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 356 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, three women from Brownsville and Harlingen over the age of 60 died as a result of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,796 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, 45 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 121 people 64 people 62 people 40 people 27 people 23 people 19 people

Since the pandemic began, 50,296 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 45,859 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 75.58% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.