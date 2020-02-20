Candidates in Cameron County sheriff's race call for change
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE – In the Cameron County sheriff’s race, three candidates will face off for the county’s top law enforcement job.
For more than a decade, Omar Lucio has served as Cameron County sheriff. A run he hopes to continue.
However, the sheriff’s opponents, Eric Garza and Michael Galvan, say it’s time for change. Both candidates have experience in law enforcement and expressed their ideas for the department.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
BROWNSVILLE – In the Cameron County sheriff’s race, three candidates will face off for the county’s top law enforcement job.... More >>
News Video
-
Hidalgo Co. Sheriff's Office holds 'Prepared Not Scared' training
-
CON MI GENTE: Valley Animal Hospital employee retires after 69 years
-
Starr County Sheriff's Office identify 35-year-old killed in shooting
-
Police search for burglar who broke into 2 Edinburg restaurants
-
Police recover murder weapon possibly used in Harlingen shooting