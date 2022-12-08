Cause of Potential Arson Fire in Brownsville Still Under Investigation

BROWNSVILLE – A month and half later, no results for Brownsville homeowners who lost everything due to a potential arson fire.

The Brownsville fire marshal is going to have to wait longer to get evidence back from the state for three homes.

Juan Manuel Ruiz lived in one of the homes with his family for eight years.

Before the fire, Ruiz was making some renovations to his home and the apartment in the back.

Brownsville Fire Marshal Daniel Villarreal explained a potential arson case is never closed.

He does not want to put out false information to the families.

