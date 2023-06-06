CBP: 8-year-old migrant child dies in custody at Harlingen Border Patrol station

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated to include the victim's identity.

An investigation is underway after U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported an 8-year-old migrant died Wednesday while in custody at the Harlingen Border Patrol station.

The child experienced a “medical emergency” while her family was at the station, according to a statement from CBP.

“Emergency medical services were called to the station and transported her to the local hospital where she was pronounced dead,” CBP stated.

An article from The Associated Press identified the child as Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez from Panama. Alvarez was reportedly traveling with her parents and two older siblings.

She was born with heart problems, her father told the Honduran Consulate.

The CBP Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate the incident, the release added.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and the Harlingen Police Department were also notified of the death.