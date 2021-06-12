CBP warns of phone scammers impersonating agents, attempting to get banking information

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is warning residents about a phone scam.

The agency says numerous residents have received calls from scammers posing as U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

The calls are a pre-recorded message stating, "a box of drugs and money being shipped has your name on it and it has been intercepted," according to a news release from CBP.

The caller is then instructed to press 1 to speak to an officer or agent, who then attempts to get the caller's banking information.

CBP says it does not solicit money over the phone.

“We are thankful for the concerned residents who have reached out to us with this information so we can inform our family, friends, and community of this criminal intent,” said Director of Field Operations Christopher Perry in a news release. “I would just like everyone to remember, if you get a call stating they are CBP and asking for money to just hang up.”

If you receive a call, you're encouraged to make a note of the number, immediately hang up and report the incident to the Federal Trade Commissioner online at reportfraud.ftc.gov.