CDC issues health advisory against anti-parasite drug to treat COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory prompted by increased calls to poison control from people self-treating COVID-19 symptoms with ivermectin, an FDA-approved drug used to treat certain infections caused by internal and external parasites.

However, medical experts warn people should never use parasite removers intended for animals.

April Lopez, a nurse practitioner, says she's treated more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients with ivermectin; still, she says the drug should not replace current treatment, shown to work.

"We're not saying ivermectin is going to cure you [of] COVID," Lopez said. "What we are saying is it's helping patients. It's another toolbox. Number one vaccinate, masks, wash your hands, social distance."

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says there isn't any scientific evidence to support that ivermectin helps fight against the virus, adding that other treatments should not be ignored.

Watch the video above for the full story.