Change in Texas Smoking Law Prompts Crackdown on Vape Pens

WESLACO - Starting Sept. 1 anyone under 21 is banned from buying or possessing tobacco, cigarettes or e-cigarettes.

This new law is also prompting Cameron County officials to crack down on products known as vape pens.

The latest numbers from the centers for disease control and prevention show more than 20% of high schoolers are using e-cigarettes.

Jennifer Stanton has been selling vape pens and oils for more than five years.

“I don't like to see kids smoke or vape either but in general if 18 year olds to 21 year olds are going to get the product they are going to find a way to get it,” she says.

Dozens of businesses like Stanton’s operate in the Valley, the current law states she can sell these pens but the oils that go inside them cannot have THC levels higher than .3%.

While nicotine is not illegal, health concerns were a factor in changing the law.

For more information watch the video above.