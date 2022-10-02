Chaos Erupts at City Commission Meeting in Mercedes

MERCEDES – A city meeting erupted in chaos before it could get started.

The potential removal of a city commissioner and the city manager were on the agenda.

Dozens showed up for a city meeting in Mercedes on Tuesday night.

Officials were unable to let everyone in the building due to reaching capacity, upsetting many people.

There was screaming, cussing and pushing.

At one point, the handcuffs came out.

It was supposed to be a city meeting to address more than 30 items.

Before it even began, commissioners couldn't get in and neither could residents.

Fire and police departments blocked people from entering due to the chamber only being able to hold 85 people.

