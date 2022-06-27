x

chase campbell signing

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- After a long decision process, Vela's standout quarterback Chase Campbell signed his national letter of intent to play division one football at Arkansas State. Chase took on a starting role on varsity for the first time this past season and led the Sabercats to an area championship while also winning district 31-6A offensive MVP. 

Vela's Chase Campbell Signs with Arkansas State
