chase campbell signing
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- After a long decision process, Vela's standout quarterback Chase Campbell signed his national letter of intent to play division one football at Arkansas State. Chase took on a starting role on varsity for the first time this past season and led the Sabercats to an area championship while also winning district 31-6A offensive MVP.
