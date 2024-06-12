x

Chelin Goes Pro

EDINBURG - A former Valley high school soccer standout is beginning his pro career at home with the RGV FC Toros. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez has the story on Isidro Martinez and his pursuit of success.

5 years ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 Thursday, May 23, 2019 7:47:00 PM CDT May 23, 2019
