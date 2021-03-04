Citrus Grower Says Grapefruits' Lack of Growth Affecting Profits

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley citrus grower a lack of growth is affecting his profits.

Donald Thompson tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS he’s never seen the kind of heat seen last year in his 60 years of experience as a citrus grower.

"We had a tremendous crop on our trees this year. But we had like 30 to 60 days of consecutive days of above 100 degree weather. And, citrus in the mid-Valley won't grow in that kind of weather," he explains.

This means he will not be able to sell his fruit whole and will instead have to send it to a packing shed to be used for juice.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey reached out to the Texas International Produce Association.

The president and CEO of the group says the warmer summer and less rain at the end of the season affected the size of the grapefruit.

Watch the video above for the full story.