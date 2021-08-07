City of Brownsville moves to Level 3 on COVID-19 threat matrix

A recent rise in COVID-19 positive cases is causing the city to move to Level 3 on its COVID-19 Threat Matrix, according to a news release from the city of Brownsville.

The threat matrix is to ensure that the city, along with local health partners and authorities, work together to protect the community, while also monitoring multiple factors such as new hospital admissions, transmission rates, positive cases, and current ICU and ventilator patients, the release stated.

Under the Level 3 guidance, the public is recommended to do the following:

Community members should minimize contact with those outside of their immediate household, limiting gatherings to ten people, and avoiding any medium or large meetings. • Proper handwashing and hand sanitation should be performed as needed to minimize the spread of the virus.

The release noted that the best line of defense against the disease is the Covid vaccine. According to a Tuesday news release from the county, nearly 70% of eligible Cameron County residents are fully vaccinated.