Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 308 positive cases

11 hours 24 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, August 02 2021 Aug 2, 2021 August 02, 2021 10:10 PM August 02, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

Cameron County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 308 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, a Brownsville man in his 20s died as a result of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,712 deaths related to the coronavirus. Of the new cases reported Monday, 102 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups: 

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+
130 people 56 people  30 people  43 people 31 people 11 people 7 people

Since the pandemic began, 44,817 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 40,750 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 69.11% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.

