Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 308 positive cases

Cameron County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 308 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, a Brownsville man in his 20s died as a result of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,712 deaths related to the coronavirus. Of the new cases reported Monday, 102 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 130 people 56 people 30 people 43 people 31 people 11 people 7 people

Since the pandemic began, 44,817 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 40,750 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 69.11% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.