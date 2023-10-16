City of Brownsville reports 'slight' drop in migrant drop-offs

The city of Brownsville is reporting a “slight” drop in the number of migrants being dropped off there.

For the past six months, U.S. Border Patrol and ICE have been dropping off on average 600 migrants per day at the Brownsville "influx operation center" near the downtown bus station.

On Friday, Brownsville officials said that amount dropped to just over 200 a day in the last week.

The city helps the migrants get to their final destination.

Brownsville Emergency Management Director Odee Ann Leal said the recent weather may have played a role in the drop.

“Sometimes it dips like this, and then it picks up again,” Leal said. "But ever since it rained we did see a decrease."

Gov. Greg Abbott is moving some migrants out of Brownsville to other parts of the country if they have a sponsor or family member

“Currently we're seeing his departures going to New York, Chicago, Colorado, LA — those are the most locations we've sent,” Leal added. “We've sent a couple of buses, I think to Washington, but not that many."

The governor has bussed more than 55 thousand migrants out of Texas since April 2022.