City of Brownsville set to unveil new 91,000 square-foot airport terminal Dec 11

The city of Brownsville is set to unveil a new 91,000 square-foot terminal at the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport at 6 p.m. on Friday.

After over 5 years of planning, funding and constructing the terminal is ready to debut, the city said in a news release.

The unveiling ceremony will stream live on the website www.flybrownsville.com.

Assistant City Manager and Aviation Administrator Bryant Walker says the airport should be busy from dusk till dawn.

"The city of Brownsville— the airport here has really been underserving the community," Walker said. "And it's been undersized for the demand in this region."

