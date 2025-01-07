x

City of Edinburg warns of water service interruption

By: Jose De Leon III

Water service will be temporarily interrupted for some Edinburg residents on Monday, Jan. 6, according to a news release.

Water will be shut off on West Palm Drive on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the release stated.

The water service interruption is so a contractor can complete scheduled repairs, the news release notes. 

