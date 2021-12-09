City of McAllen hosts free drive-thru event for Texas Recycle Day

The City of McAllen Recycling Center will be hosting a recycling event on Friday for all Rio Grande Valley Residents.

The event will be located at 4101 N Bentsen Road and will be held drive-thru style from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The recycling center encourages residents to bring a bag of recyclables to the center for a chance at prizes.

Face masks are required for the event. Refreshments and live music will be provided.

Watch the video for the full story.