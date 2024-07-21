City of Port Mansfield receives $15.9 million funding to deepen port

Port Mansfield received $15.9 million in funding to deepen its ship channel.

The channel, that goes out to the Laguna Madre and to the east cut, was dredged several years ago. But the multi-million dollar work that was done has already filled back in to an extent.

That's why this new round of funding is being awarded, so dredging can happen again.

Port Mansfield Port Director Ronald Mills said the money came from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the purpose of expanding the channel.

He said that while Port Mansfield continues to be largely a fishing community, this aspect of commercial traffic is what is facilitating the funding needed to continue deepening the port

"So now the Corps has allocated another $15.9 million to get it back to where they tried to get it to in 2022 and try to maintain that maybe cut the edges less steep so it doesn't fall in as much, that kind of stuff," Mills said.

Mills says the work that comes with this funding will get started in the next couple of months.

