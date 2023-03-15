City of Weslaco responds to reports of fire station shutting down

Despite previous news reports, a fire station in Weslaco remains operational.

An earlier report said the Weslaco Firefighters Association announced that the Fire Station 1 had been shut down due to a lack of personnel. City officials responded by saying the station is open and has been functioning.

Staff from Fire Station 1 even responded to a warehouse fire in Hidalgo, using the city's AMBUS to provide mutual aid.

"At no time did that station not have any personnel in the sense of not reporting to work in the morning," Weslaco Fire Department Chief Antonio Lopez said.

The city says the safety of residents is their top priority, and at no time was that ever compromised.