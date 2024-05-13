City of Weslaco working to repair water tower

The city of Weslaco is now paying a contractor to replace a long pipe in the historic Weslaco water tower.

The rusted pipe sprung several leaks last week that caused the tower to be drained of water.

“It's a steel pipe, water and steel doesn't really mix,” Weslaco Water and Wastewater Superintendent Marcelo Cosme said. “It tended to rust it out."

The leak at five different points across the pipe was attributed to the recent cold water.

The city expects repairs will take another month to complete. Weslaco residents are still getting water from other sources.

The current steel pipe will be replaced with $66,000 dipped galvanized pipe so it doesn't rust.