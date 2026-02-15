Single-engine aircraft makes emergency landing near Pharr International Bridge

A single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing near the Pharr International Bridge on Sunday, according to city of Pharr spokesperson Michael Martinez.

Martinez said Pharr emergency personnel responded to the call at around 3:12 p.m. The aircraft made the emergency landing due to reported "mechanical issues."

Pharr emergency responders, including the Pharr Fire Department, Pharr Police Department, Pharr EMS, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the United States Border Patrol, responded to the scene.

Martinez said two people were on board the aircraft and no injuries were reported.