Clemency request denied for convicted Brownsville killer, execution set for next week

A convicted Brownsville killer is scheduled to face the death penalty next week after the state denied a request for clemency, according to a letter obtained by Channel 5 News.

Ruben Gutierrez has been on death row ever since he was convicted in the 1998 murder of Escolastica Harrison.

Prosecutors say Gutierrez and two other individuals fatally stabbed the 85-year-old teacher. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice website states Gutierrez and his accomplices fled the victim's residence with "a minimum of $56,000."

On Friday, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles delivered a letter to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda and state District Judge Benjamin Euresti Jameron Jr. informing them of the denial for clemency.

“After a full and careful review of the application and any other information filed with the application, a majority of the board has decided not to recommend a commutation of the death sentence to a lesser penalty or in the alternative a 90-day reprieve of execution,” the letter stated.

Gutierrez’s execution has been rescheduled four times.

According to a Texas Tribune article, Gutierrez has been appealing his conviction on the basis of DNA testing he says was never done during the initial investigation.

Gutierrez’s execution is set for Tuesday, July 16.