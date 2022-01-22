Clima de lunes 12 p.m.

Home
News
Cold weather creates business boom at local bakery
Local bakery managers are saying the cold weather is actually good for business since pan dulce is the go-t0 comfort food for many in the Valley....
Hidalgo County residents react to receiving space heaters
The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency gave away...
Cold weather impacts Cameron County schools and ecosystems
Friday’s chilly weather impacted everything from schools to...
Weather
Jan. 21, 2022: Freeze warning until 10 a.m.
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Jan. 20, 2022: Windy, temperatures in the 40s by afternoon
Visit our KRGV weather page. Download our...
Jan. 19, 2022: Mostly sunny, temperatures in mid-80s
Sports
Valley boys unite for 7-on-7 football tournaments
PHARR, Texas -- Valley high school 11-man football may be over, but 7-on-7 football is just getting started. One valley team is headed to Dallas...
Bird Bowl: Basketball Edition
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Harlingen South hosted a double-header...
Los Fresnos Softball Looking to Repeat Dominance
LOS FRESNOS, TEXAS -- The Los Fresnos Lady...
Programming
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Hechos Valle
Los republicanos buscan cambiar las tendencias de votación de los demócratas en el Valle
El electorado en el valle ha votado tradicionalmente demócrata - pero desde la última elección presidencial - parece que va cambiando ese rumbo. George P....
Policía: Uno bajo custodia después de encontrar cuerpo en McAllen
Una persona está bajo custodia mientras la policía...
Funcionarios de Peñitas condenados por esquema de cohecho
Dos funcionarios de la ciudad de Peñitas admitieron...
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Search
Clima de lunes 12 p.m.
News Video
Police investigating shooting in Harlingen
Non-US travelers must show proof of vaccination at border starting Saturday
Cold weather creates business boom at local bakery
Hidalgo County residents react to receiving space heaters
Cold weather impacts Cameron County schools and ecosystems
Sports Video
Valley boys unite for 7-on-7 football
Bird Bowl: Basketball Edition
Los Fresnos Softball Looking to Repeat Dominance
Lady Raiders Softball: Reigning the North
Austin Spurs vs RGV Vipers