Coffee with Coaches: Los Fresnos' David Cantu
LOS FRESNOS, TEXAS -- High School Football season is over, so most head coaches put their athletic director caps on and oversee the other sports. This means there's more time to sit down and have some coffee. In this episode of Coffee with Coaches, Coach David Cantu opens up about a very personal situation that made him want to go into coaching. Watch above for full story.
