Cold Weather Impacting Valley Sea Turtles

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – The cold weather is not just impacting people, more than a dozen sea-turtles needed to be rescued from the Laguna Madre Wednesday.

Crews with Sea Turtle Inc. say they'll be back on the water Thursday and they expect to find even more.

If you're walking along the shoreline and find a sea turtle floating or washed ashore, give the organization a call at 956-243-4361.

1 year ago Thursday, November 14 2019 Nov 14, 2019 Thursday, November 14, 2019 5:55:00 AM CST November 14, 2019
