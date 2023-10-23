Community gathers for procession of fallen San Benito police officer

Law enforcement officials transported the body of slain San Benito police Lt. Milton Resendez to the Buck Aschcraft Funeral Home.

Resendez succumbed to his injuries following a Tuesday shooting that stemmed from a police chase in Cameron County.

Lt. Resendez’s body was transported to the Buck Aschcraft Funeral Home in San Benito Friday from Valley Baptist Medical Center through Business Highway 77. His body was escorted by officers with the San Benito police and fire departments.

The San Benito Police Department announced a private viewing for Resendez's family and for law enforcement officers on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Buck Ashcraft San Benito Funeral Home, located at 1400 West Business Highway 77 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at the ABC Event Center, located at 923 East Stenger St. in San Benito, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. A rosary prayer will also be held at that same location from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A mass for Resendez is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, located at 351 South Bowie St. in San Benito.

The mass service will be followed by funeral services at the San Benito Memorial Park Cemetery, located at 2500 North Sam Houston Blvd. in San Benito.