Tributes continue pouring in for slain San Benito officer

Wreaths, letters and flowers were dropped off at the memorial that honors San Benito police Lt. Milton Resendez.

The memorial, located outside the San Benito Police Department, was visited by officers with multiple law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley.

Resendez was killed following a Tuesday shooting that stemmed from a police chase. Two men were charged in connection with Resendez’s death.

Retired San Benito police officer Frank Garza said he worked alongside Resendez.

“[He was] a good officer, a good family man; he was always joyful,” Garza said. “He was just an individual that we all liked.”

Among the law enforcement officers who visited the memorial was Brownsville ISD police Chief Oscar Garcia, who also dropped off food for the department.

A stripe across the badge can be seen on the uniforms of fellow law enforcement officers.

“This is symbolic of our memory for that man, Lt. Resendez,” Garcia said.