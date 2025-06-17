Community gathers to protest ICE raids in the Valley

People gathered near 10th Street in McAllen to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

They also rallied against the recent ICE raids in the Rio Grande Valley and across the United States.

The protest started at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. It was the second protest of the day as people took to the picket lines in both McAllen and Harlingen in the morning.

RELATED COVERAGE: ICE arrests 12 people during raids in Cameron County

There were more law enforcement entities during the evening protest compared to the morning as several Texas Department of Public Safety units, Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office units and McAllen police.

People were out to show they don't like ICE raids taking place across the Valley and in the country. As previously reported, there have been raids in both Hidalgo and Cameron counties at businesses, work sites and even the Alamo Flea Market.

In their statements, ICE said the people they took were either facing charges or in the country illegally.

During the protest, there were several roads barricaded and closed to the public and the federal courthouse building also has a barricade around it.

There were reports that National Guard soldiers were at the protests, but Channel 5 News confirmed with DPS and McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos that there are no soldiers present.

RELATED COVERAGE: 'It was my turn for ICE to get me,' Man deported to Matamoros following arrest at San Benito restaurant

Protest organizer Javier Hernandez explained why they are doing these protests now.

"We want peace, we want tranquility. We want this situation to stop. They're not taking criminals, they're taking hardworking people," Hernandez said.

That peace during these protests is what city leaders have said they want too.

Watch the video above for the full story.