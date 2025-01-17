x

Community invited to guided walks at the National Butterfly Center in Mission

By: Dina Herrera Garza

One of the Rio Grande Valley's treasures, the National Butterfly Center in Mission is home to some rare birds, beautiful butterflies and more.

Executive Director Stephanie Lopez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the sights visitors can see on their guided walks and about some of their upcoming events.

For more information on the National Butterfly Center, click here.

