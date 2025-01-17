Community invited to guided walks at the National Butterfly Center in Mission
Related Story
One of the Rio Grande Valley's treasures, the National Butterfly Center in Mission is home to some rare birds, beautiful butterflies and more.
Executive Director Stephanie Lopez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the sights visitors can see on their guided walks and about some of their upcoming events.
For more information on the National Butterfly Center, click here.
News
One of the Rio Grande Valley's treasures, the National Butterfly Center in Mission is home to some rare birds, beautiful... More >>
Sports Video
-
South Padre Island becomes 'Official Island Escape' of Austin FC
-
Nikki Rowe HS Garcia twins sign to play baseball at San Jacinto...
-
Daniel Lopez signs Letter of Intent with Sol Russ State University
-
Economedes shines in 3-0 win over Harlingen
-
Lawrence Johnson clutch bucket leads Edinburg past Weslaco