CON MI GENTE: 26th Annual Birding Festival in Harlingen

HARLINGEN - The Rio Grande Valley is now the second most popular destination for birdwatchers in the nation.

On Wednesday they will kick-off the 26th Annual Birding Festival.

They are known as 'birders' and  their hobby and obsession is to observe birds, primarily through binoculars.

For the past year the birders have been working for opening day of their birding festival.

Rare birds bring in hundreds of 'birders' from around the world.

Each birder has what is called a 'life list', listing every bird they have seen with the date and location.

The festival is free at the new Harlingen Convention Center.

