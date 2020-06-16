CON MI GENTE: 2nd Annual Rio Grande Valley Showmanship Clinic
MERCEDES – The second annual Rio Grande Valley Showmanship Clinic is not only a chance to show off students’ livestock animals, but also to practice and learn.
It's free to any student who is a member of any 4-H or FFA club in the Valley.
It may look like it, but it's not the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show, at least not yet.
It's about showmanship, how well you present yourself and your animal to the judge.
For more information watch the video above.
