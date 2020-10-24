x

CON MI GENTE: Brownsville Farmers Market

Related Story

After the Brownsville Farmer's market was forced to shut down due to the coronavirus — they have finally opened back up. 

For many residents, selling their goods at the Brownsville Famer's Market could be their main source of income. 

Charles Castaline, a famer's market entrepreneur said he's happy to be back.

"This is nice because it's families," Castaline said. "It's small entrepreneurs, not the big guys."

Watch the video for the full story.

News
CON MI GENTE: Brownsville Farmers Market
CON MI GENTE: Brownsville Farmers Market
After the Brownsville Farmer's market was forced to shut down due to the coronavirus — they have finally opened back... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, October 22 2020 Oct 22, 2020 Thursday, October 22, 2020 10:41:00 AM CDT October 22, 2020
Radar
7 Days