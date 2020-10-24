CON MI GENTE: Brownsville Farmers Market
After the Brownsville Farmer's market was forced to shut down due to the coronavirus — they have finally opened back up.
For many residents, selling their goods at the Brownsville Famer's Market could be their main source of income.
Charles Castaline, a famer's market entrepreneur said he's happy to be back.
"This is nice because it's families," Castaline said. "It's small entrepreneurs, not the big guys."
