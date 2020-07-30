x

CON MI GENTE: Cat’s gravesite at Speer Library in Mission

The Mission library has undergone three renovations since it was first built in 1977. 

A group of trees stand on the corner at 801 East 12th Street and there lays the gravesite of Morton Downy the cat.

The original owners of the land were George and Lyda Speer – when their cat died they buried him at the library.

