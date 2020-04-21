CON MI GENTE: Diwali Festival
EDINBURG – This week, many in the Rio Grande Valley will be celebrating Thanksgiving, but earlier this month, there was another celebration: the Hindu Festival of Lights, also known as “Diwali”.
For Valley residents whose heritage comes from India, it’s a major observance.
There were samplings of dance and music from the different regions of India.
It’s the fifth year it’s celebrated at the Edinburg courtyard at city hall, a sharing of the Indian culture.
