CON MI GENTE: Father Blesses Animals at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

MISSION - People bring their pets to a church to be blessed, and it can be any animal that's considered to be a companion.

They arrive early; some are carried, others not, but this is their special service at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Mission.

Father Roy is known for his love of animals; his two dogs are always with him, even during mass.

"It tenderizes your heart. It teaches you a lot about loyalty and friendship, faithfulness," says Father Roy.

