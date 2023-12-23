CON MI GENTE: Father Blesses Animals at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
MISSION - People bring their pets to a church to be blessed, and it can be any animal that's considered to be a companion.
They arrive early; some are carried, others not, but this is their special service at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Mission.
Father Roy is known for his love of animals; his two dogs are always with him, even during mass.
"It tenderizes your heart. It teaches you a lot about loyalty and friendship, faithfulness," says Father Roy.
