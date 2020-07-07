CON MI GENTE: Grace Heritage Ranch Celebrates Wizard of Oz Anniversary

SANTA MONICA - Once a week, one Willacy County family opens their ranch to the public.

Grace Heritage Ranch has hay rides, a corn maze, a petting zoo and fun.

There's a map to lead you to the different areas; visitors can take the train, or hitch a ride on a pony, or walk.

The event is only on Saturdays and there is a charge of $10 for adults, nine-dollars for seniors.

For more information watch the video above.