CON MI GENTE: Grace Heritage Ranch Celebrates Wizard of Oz Anniversary
SANTA MONICA - Once a week, one Willacy County family opens their ranch to the public.
Grace Heritage Ranch has hay rides, a corn maze, a petting zoo and fun.
There's a map to lead you to the different areas; visitors can take the train, or hitch a ride on a pony, or walk.
The event is only on Saturdays and there is a charge of $10 for adults, nine-dollars for seniors.
For more information watch the video above.
