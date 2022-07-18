CON MI GENTE: Renovation of Donna American Legion Post 107
DONNA – This November, the American Legion Post 107 in Donna will turn 100 years old.
A group of volunteers have come to the rescue of, what some refer to as, the Historic Lady of Donna.
The Home Depot of Weslaco has given the veterans a $5,000 grant to help renovate the structure.
