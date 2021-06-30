CON MI GENTE: Starr County Psychology Club
RIO GRANDE CITY - Ten years ago the Starr County Psychology Club was organized.
It was a way to get their students truly involved in their community.
The students say it's made them appreciate Starr County even more.
For the students, they say it's given them a new perspective on being involved.
For more information watch the video above.
