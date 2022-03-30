x

CON MI GENTE: Super Cinco Challenge

PENITAS- It’s not your average taco.

The "Super Sincro" has two pounds of mixed cheese, two pounds of beef, a pound and a half of refried beans, and a pound and a half of tortilla.

The owner of Alicia’s Su Cocina restaurant in Penitas says anyone who can eat the Super Sincro in 30 minutes will receive $100 and does not have to pay for the taco.

Check out if you’re up to the challenge in Con Mi Gente.

2 years ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 8:14:00 AM CDT May 30, 2019
