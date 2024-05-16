CON MI GENTE: United Collector’s Expo

EDINBURG – Collectibles and the people who collect them have changed.

Collectors of comic books, sports, toys and anime gathered at the United Collector’s Expo in Edinburg.

“The attraction is just for the collectors. The people that collect figures for sports memorabilia, comics, pops,” said Armando Garza, the expo’s organizer.

Auctions and giveaways are held at the event and it also brings out some hidden talent, such as artists and local writers.

Watch the video above for the full segment of Con Mi Gente.