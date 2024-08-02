Consumer Reports: The danger in your dust

Here’s something that’s everywhere and always around us, but we don’t talk about it very much: Dust. It can be a constant battle to keep at bay.

But often dust isn’t just annoying and dirty. A new Consumer Reports investigation reveals it may also contain dangerous particles that can cause serious health problems!

On the surface, dust appears to be skin, hair, and dander. But look even closer; you can find unhealthy substances including heavy metal fragments like lead paint, fungi, mold, mites, microplastics, and forever chemicals, or PFAS.

Because we are surrounded by dust, we breathe it, which can irritate our lungs and trigger allergies and asthma in the short term.

In the long term, some of the chemicals are linked to diabetes, various cancers, reproductive problems, and other serious health issues.

While battling dust is certainly a challenge, it’s not impossible!

A good air purifier that uses HEPA filters is designed to capture at least 99.97 percent of particles 0.3 micrometers in diameter – the size of many dust particles.

For a small room, CR recommends the GermGuardianCDAP4500BCA ($89.99-$197.19)

For larger rooms, check out the Blueair Blue Pure 211i Max ($249.99-$349.99.)

Another weapon in your dust-battling arsenal: A good vacuum with tight seals and excellent filters to keep vacuumed-up debris from spewing back into the air.

In CR’s rigorous tests, the Kenmore Elite Pet Friendly 31150 Vacuum ($299.99) checked all those boxes.

Running a dehumidifier in the basement may help reduce humidity in the whole house and limit the spread of dust mites and the allergens they produce.

The Midea MAD35S1QWT Dehumidifier ($244) is the highest-rated dehumidifier in CR’s tests.

Finally, keeping shoes in a closet or on a shoe rack near the door, swapping out fabric curtains for shades, and opting for area rugs or just bare floors instead of carpets are other ways to help you greatly reduce your exposure to dust.